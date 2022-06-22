Global Elites Starve Africa To 'Punish' Russia

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UN World Food Program head David Beasley announced yesterday that global food rations for refugees will need to be cut in half due to the unprecedented food crisis. How much of this crisis is man-made as the elites use food as a weapon in what has turned out to be a futile effort to punish Russia? How much of the food and energy crisis is actually being cheered by those pushing the "green" agenda? Also today: Slovakia miffed that Germany won't replace junky Soviet tanks sent to Ukraine with shiny new German models for free.