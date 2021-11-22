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Tarot reading for myself. Sharing a listen.
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104 views • November 22, 2021
I like to listen to ASMR and others life stories so I thot maybe someone might enjoy hearing mine. Not many readers use these cards. Resilience is a superpower. Keep going.
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