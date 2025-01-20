BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1026 FIVE WILL CHASE ONE HUNDRED PLATO THE 2ND AMENDMENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1026 Do the American’s of today deserve the 2nd amendment
VERSE: Mattiyahu (Mat) 24:9-13 the virtue of many grows cold
SYNOPSIS: Do the American’s of today deserve the 2nd amendment? This is a very serious question. When the constitution was made were we a different people? Do we fear ELOHIM? What are the 4 stages of destruction of a nation? Are we in the final stage? What did Plato write about America? Who are the false pulpit prophets? Get you notebooks ready for today’s historical lesson.
VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 24:9-13 the virtue of many grows cold. D’varim (Deut) 13:1-6 For YEHOVAH your God is testing you. Mal 3:6 this establishes the first pillar of truth that never changes. Hebrews 13:8 HE does not change ether. B’resheet (Gen) 6:5 all the imaginings of their hearts. Yirmeyahu (Jer) 17:9-10 it is more deceitful than anything. D’varim (Deut) 6:4-7 one way or another we all get habits. Vayikra (Lev) 18:21 'You are not to let any of your children be sacrificed. Mattiyahu (Mat) 28:18-20 teach them what. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 42:1-4 they are waiting for truth. Vayikra (Lev) 18:21-23 do not do these things. Vayikra (Lev) 15:24-27 we do not have to follow these any more…really. Vayikra (Lev) 18:17-20 if we are not under the law.Vayikra (Lev) 19:26-31 do you agree with all or only some.
