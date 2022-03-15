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As Mockingbird Media Focuses Solely On Ukraine, Here's What They're Not Telling You
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72 views • March 15, 2022
A plethora of news stories that actually effect those of us in the US are being buried in the Mockingbird Media. Sadly, even the billions of our money being funneled to Ukraine would at least be news worthy, but most won't even tell you the truth about that! Take a look at these stories that aren't making it to your eyes and ears.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/as-mockingbird-media-focuses-solely-on-ukraine-heres-what-theyre-not-telling-you-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/as-mockingbird-media-focuses-solely-on-ukraine-heres-what-theyre-not-telling-you-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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