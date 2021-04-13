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The J&J vaccine failure (Not Very Safe and Effective)
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371 views • April 13, 2021
What was said to be a conspiracy theory turns out was the truth. Who would of guessed? In this report we talk about the deaths caused by the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
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