The Epstein Trap – How Trump, Elon, and Bondi Checkmated Congress

John Michael Chambers reveals the strategic masterpiece behind the Epstein file releases—a meticulously planned operation years in the making that has left Congress exposed and the hunters finally becoming the hunted.





The timeline is undeniable: Elon Musk's deleted post baiting the trap, Trump calling the demand a "hoax" to ignite nationwide fury, the influencer photo op that served as the cheese, and Pam Bondi's announcement of "newly discovered" millions of pages. Congress, believing they had Trump cornered, passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act and dared him to veto. He signed it. And the trap snapped shut.





The result? Trump is completely exonerated—revealed as the man who helped expose Epstein years ago and, as president, finally brought him and Maxwell to justice. Meanwhile, Bondi now holds evidence of the very members of Congress who were involved in the conspiracy to frame Trump—and those personally entangled with Epstein's crimes.





