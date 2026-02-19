BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Epstein Trap – How Trump, Elon, and Bondi Checkmated Congress
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
133 views • 3 days ago

John Michael Chambers reveals the strategic masterpiece behind the Epstein file releases—a meticulously planned operation years in the making that has left Congress exposed and the hunters finally becoming the hunted.


The timeline is undeniable: Elon Musk's deleted post baiting the trap, Trump calling the demand a "hoax" to ignite nationwide fury, the influencer photo op that served as the cheese, and Pam Bondi's announcement of "newly discovered" millions of pages. Congress, believing they had Trump cornered, passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act and dared him to veto. He signed it. And the trap snapped shut.


The result? Trump is completely exonerated—revealed as the man who helped expose Epstein years ago and, as president, finally brought him and Maxwell to justice. Meanwhile, Bondi now holds evidence of the very members of Congress who were involved in the conspiracy to frame Trump—and those personally entangled with Epstein's crimes.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
elon muskpam bondijohn michael chambersepstein filesstrategic releasetrump exonerationepstein files transparency actcongress exposuremaxwell justice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump administration cancels CDC vaccine panel meeting

Trump administration cancels CDC vaccine panel meeting

Laura Harris
America&#8217;s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

America’s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

Morgan S. Verity
A new world order or a grand illusion? Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Board of Peace&#8221; convenes amid Gaza’s ruins and global skepticism

A new world order or a grand illusion? Trump’s “Board of Peace” convenes amid Gaza’s ruins and global skepticism

Ava Grace
The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU&#8217;s plan to censor conservatives before elections

The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU’s plan to censor conservatives before elections

Willow Tohi
Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Douglas Harrington
A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy