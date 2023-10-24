"ALL WARS ARE BANKERS' WARS!" - Michael Rivero

The article this video is based upon can be found here:
https://whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/allwarsarebankerwars.php
This video can also be found on the website at:
http://whatreallyhappened.com
This is a must watch - must share video!
It's speaking TRUTH that the entire world needs to hear!
Bankers control the entire world through the printing of worthless
paper fiat currency! It's not worth the paper that it's printed on,
yet somehow it gives them full control over mankind!
They get to decide what your time and labor are worth!
If these bankers believe that you are doing too well, they'll just
print a whole bunch more of these worthless bank notes, which will
make the ones in your pocket worth less!
These people control governments, politicians, Police, every military, and every Corporation, simply by printing worthless paper!
"Money Changers" or "Bankers" go all the way back to the bible!
And happen to be the ONLY people capable of making Jesus (Yahushua)
go off, flip tables, and run people out of the temple!
He was PEACEFUL with everyone else He ever met!
THAT should tell you something!
I also mirrored the article and the video at
https://conservativethinkingamericans.wordpress.com/2023/10/23/all-wars-are-bankers-wars/ but I'd recommend viewing it on the author's site!
https://whatreallyhappened.com/ has a lot of good information, check it out
