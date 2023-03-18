Create New Account
Rep. James Comer: Bank Records Obtained Show CCP Money Flowed to Biden Fam
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Rep. James Comer says he finally got bank records from 1 of the 13 banks that were used by the Biden Crime Family.


“These bank records prove that the Bidens did receive money through a shell company from the Chinese Communist Party… and we’re just gonna keep following the money.”

He also said that the Treasury is now forced to give to him those suspicious banks records he has been trying to get his hands on.


Drip. Drip. Drip. Follow the money!


https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12774

Keywords
hunter bidenhallie bidenjames bidenbiden crime familybiden regimechina cash

