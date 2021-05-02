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Bubber fortæller hvad Satanisme er [Grådighed og direkte lovbruD)[30.03.2021]
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10 views • May 02, 2021
Her fortæller Bubber IKKE hvad han "Tænker" han fortæller præcist hvad han MENER...!
Og ingen stilles til ansvar! - Follow The Money, de grådige Satanister er alle vegne..
Kilde:
Jan Danmark -> Skandinavisk Alliance (ANTI- CORONA Apartheid)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/483834236125425/permalink/509359850239530/
Donna Donna
Klar tale! Tak Bubber
https://www.facebook.com/donna.dasseville
https://www.facebook.com/donna.dasseville/videos/10221341437860398/
https://www.facebook.com/1081897455/videos/10221341437860398/
Og ingen stilles til ansvar! - Follow The Money, de grådige Satanister er alle vegne..
Kilde:
Jan Danmark -> Skandinavisk Alliance (ANTI- CORONA Apartheid)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/483834236125425/permalink/509359850239530/
Donna Donna
Klar tale! Tak Bubber
https://www.facebook.com/donna.dasseville
https://www.facebook.com/donna.dasseville/videos/10221341437860398/
https://www.facebook.com/1081897455/videos/10221341437860398/
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