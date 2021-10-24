To Defend Bodily Autonomy, Southwest Employees Protest for Experimental Vaccine Mandates

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10/18/2021 Investigative reporter Drew Hernandez: To defend their bodily autonomy, Southwest employees protest for experimental vaccine mandates, expecting their elected officials to speak up and stand up for them.