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The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering ( Dane Wigington )
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91 views • June 21, 2020
For more information go to the full Geoengineering Watch article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-our-most-comprehensive-climate-engineering-presentation/
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To support GeoengineeringWatch.org: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/
The Dimming: Groundbreaking Geoengineering Documentary Is In Production, 4+ minute trailer: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA
The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-fact-and-photo-summary/
To follow us on Facebook, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigington.geoengineeringwatch.org
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