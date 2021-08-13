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David Icke: Archons Were Real! Documented Evidence of Reptilian Beings of Power? [09.02.2021]
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394 views • August 13, 2021
New_Dawn: Great interview, David is so correct on the persecution and organ harvesting of falun gong practitioners in China. I came across it a few months and am still horrified how these people who were only trying to improve their bodies and awareness have been treated. If there's a hell it wont be big enough for the Chinese Communist Party. How elites fear humanity rises up. I see nothing but cowardice in those that rule this world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jD_pq87CTK4
Feb 09, 2021
Because the Gnostics of the 2nd and 3rd centuries regarded the material world as outright evil or as the product of error, Archons were viewed as maleficent forces. They numbered 7 or 12 and were identified with the seven planets of antiquity or with the signs of the zodiac. For some, these entities are known as beings of power, to others... they represent a reptilian race of overlords. David Icke provides a detailed account of these beings that seemingly affect the outcome of events.
PhukY0uG00gle
441 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/efpRFeOzjyPv/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/phuky0ug00gle/
Feb 09, 2021
Because the Gnostics of the 2nd and 3rd centuries regarded the material world as outright evil or as the product of error, Archons were viewed as maleficent forces. They numbered 7 or 12 and were identified with the seven planets of antiquity or with the signs of the zodiac. For some, these entities are known as beings of power, to others... they represent a reptilian race of overlords. David Icke provides a detailed account of these beings that seemingly affect the outcome of events.
PhukY0uG00gle
441 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/efpRFeOzjyPv/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/phuky0ug00gle/
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