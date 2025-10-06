As Ukraine indiscriminately attacks Russian oil refineries, "Geran-2" drones retaliate by attacking more Ukrainian infrastructure! Local media released footage of the moment and aftermath of the Russian kamikaze drone's arrival on the afternoon of October 4, 2025. First, the drone descended from the sky and struck an energy facility in Shostka settlement of Sumy Region, as captured on video by a repair crew. Following the strike, part of the Shostka district experienced a power outage, according to the local regional energy company. In the second strike, the drone struck a railway station on the outskirts of the settlement, specifically, the locomotive on Shostka-Kiev route that covered with anti-drone grilles. Russian intelligence received information about the arrival train of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at this station, which was carrying military cargo in the front-line area. The military cargo was being transported, essentially, under the protection of a train carrying passenger cars. The grilles did not prevent "Geran" from diving and setting the facility on fire, despite Ukraine's attempts to shield it from the Russian drones. Not just one, but double tap drones in sequence!

As previously reported, Ukrainian media quickly published a video during the "Geran" strike, claiming it was a passenger train. However, this was denied by Russian media, as the images clearly show freight cars intended for transporting weapons attached to the passenger train. At the front of the train—inside the passenger cars—were Ukrainian soldiers escorting the cargo, but Kiev reacted to the fact that a passenger train was stationed at the same station. "Passengers and Ukrainian Railways employees were at the scene when the attack occurred," Zelensky said. However, this tactic once worked for Zelensky—but now Russia has had enough, and as part of its human shield tactics. The video also shows the interior of the train, the part of the drone hit. Oddly enough, during filming, another Russian drone was flying over the station!

