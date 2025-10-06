10/5/2025

Hosea 3:4-5 Great News For Israel ….Jesus Will Be their King

Intro: Hosea was to the northern kingdom what Jeremiah was to the southern kingdom, a weeping prophet. Hosea looked in the future to the Assyrian captivity of the northern kingdom, just as Jeremiah looked forward to the Babylonian captivity of the southern kingdom. Hosea’s prophecy is closely related to that of Amos.

Both Amos and Hosea prophesied to the northern kingdom, although Amos was a native of the southern kingdom and Hosea of the northern kingdom. Hosea was the younger contemporary of Amos, and because their ministries overlap, there is much similarity in the sins they condemn.

In Amos, the prophetic discourses are very pronounced, while in Hosea, because of the intense personal involvement of the prophet, they are not very distinctly defined from one another, a fact that makes the book difficult to outline. Hosea dates his prophecy” in the days of Uzziah, Jotham, Ahaz, and Hezekiah, kings of Judah and in the days of Jeroboam the son of Joash, king of Israel” (1:1). Hosea’s ministry extended from about (770 to 725 B.C.).

Thus, his active ministry ceased a few years before Assyria carried the northern kingdom into captivity (in 722 B.C.).

The theme of Hosea is God’s loyal love for His covenant people, Israel, in spite of their idolatry. Thus, Hosea has been called John (the apostle of love) of the Old Testament. The Lord’s true love from His people is unending and will tolerate no rival

Hosea’s message contains much condemnation, both national and individual, but at the same time, he poignantly portrays the love of God toward His people with passionate emotion. Hosea was instructed by God to marry a certain woman and experience with her a domestic life which was a dramatization of the sin and unfaithfulness of Israel.

The marital life of Hosea and his wife, Gomer, who at times was a prostitute, provide the rich metaphor which clarifies the themes of the book; sin, judgment and forgiving love.