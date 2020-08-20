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Prove All Things - Program 12 CDC Covid Data & Frontline Doctors
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33 views • August 20, 2020
This video presents bombshell CDC information on Covid-19 Death Counts Data. The data speaks volumes and must be shared with everyone, especially anyone in authority. Also, important information is presented by several medical doctors. Please share. Time is short. All Prove All Things programs air on Randolph Co. channel 3 cable TV, and are archived at www.hudok.info. Prove All Things programs are designed to bring important information to the public's attention. We are rushing into a hellish New World Order. Pray for divine intervention and prepare physically and most importantly, spiritually.
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