BRICS and Financial Independence

The BRICS alliance is building an independent financial system—free from Western control. But can it dethrone the dollar?
Key threats to USD dominance:
Alternative SWIFT systems (bypassing US sanctions)
De-dollarization (Russia/China leading since 2007)
New trade blocs (Indonesia joining, Brazil/India pushing back) Yet the West fights back with "Stablecoin Tsunamis"—flooding markets to keep nations dollar-dependent. This isn’t just economics—it’s a battle for sovereignty. Who will win?
