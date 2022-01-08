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A SHERIFF IN ARIZONA HAS A STRONG MESSAGE FOR THOSE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT (MIRRORED)
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4608 views • January 08, 2022
A SHERIFF IN ARIZONA HAS A STRONG MESSAGE FOR THOSE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n0HWCqNyM4j1/
nteresting name he has also. They are not all bad guys. Some actually get it. More video you might want to check out:
My God what have they done? 9 hours old and holding his head up?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bMOOaN7v8zt/
He has been told his life insurance policy won't pay out if he takes the covid vaccination.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/034fH9PUVFCp/
Area 51 Playstation game from 2005 has the entire Covid plot laid out verbatim (see description)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jDk9mwMnAcJq/
VAERS - OVER 3 MILLION DEAD FROM THE KILLER SHOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1x3YZn6FXxLE/
AGE OF DECEIT - The TRANSagenda + The Breeding Program (FULL Version)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9L9AoEqgQ9yz/
When Someone Asks Why Masks Shouldn't Be Mandated - Show Them This Video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SNrjfiWNcKoA/
Life Insurance Company CEO says carriers are seeing the highest death rates ever in the industry
https://www.bitchute.com/video/99VFhtH3ZejN/
THE BAD BLOOD OF HUMAN SCIENCE - Monoclonal antibody (genetically modified rats being used)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WBC0XAwrgHu6/
YOUR GOVERNMENT IS COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN. STAND UP FOR FREEDOM OR DIE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SSYdg7c2WMXI/
Life insurance companies sound death warnings as deaths HAVE INCREASED BY 100,000 PER MONTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GPTDvKnWJkVb/
What does "mandate" mean. It is not a law. You do not have to do it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PPgAKSicCKpi/
Vaccines Aren't What You Think They Are
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OqxRqTm7DCGq/
In Wuhan they rolled out 5G and said people were dying of a virus...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6HeHMYikH7L/
Whistleblower Reveals Secret 5G Document – These microwave bands will kill you
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cOPjgmB9osCL/
Unvaxxed Nurse Fired From Her Job Asked To Come Back To Work Even Though She Is Unvaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMcrG0poS8Mh/
60 Hertz (5G) Will cook you. 1985 CNN video about MICROWAVE WEAPONS at 60 Hertz
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FphwIjrt7pHL/
ELECTRIC GATEWAYS - Spirits can access us through our mobile devices!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oE0NDXQj0zdg/
Pastor Charles Lawson on why you should not be vaccinated with the Covid19 GMO editing software
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hojxAUNlRJ8S/
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n0HWCqNyM4j1/
nteresting name he has also. They are not all bad guys. Some actually get it. More video you might want to check out:
My God what have they done? 9 hours old and holding his head up?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bMOOaN7v8zt/
He has been told his life insurance policy won't pay out if he takes the covid vaccination.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/034fH9PUVFCp/
Area 51 Playstation game from 2005 has the entire Covid plot laid out verbatim (see description)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jDk9mwMnAcJq/
VAERS - OVER 3 MILLION DEAD FROM THE KILLER SHOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1x3YZn6FXxLE/
AGE OF DECEIT - The TRANSagenda + The Breeding Program (FULL Version)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9L9AoEqgQ9yz/
When Someone Asks Why Masks Shouldn't Be Mandated - Show Them This Video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SNrjfiWNcKoA/
Life Insurance Company CEO says carriers are seeing the highest death rates ever in the industry
https://www.bitchute.com/video/99VFhtH3ZejN/
THE BAD BLOOD OF HUMAN SCIENCE - Monoclonal antibody (genetically modified rats being used)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WBC0XAwrgHu6/
YOUR GOVERNMENT IS COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN. STAND UP FOR FREEDOM OR DIE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SSYdg7c2WMXI/
Life insurance companies sound death warnings as deaths HAVE INCREASED BY 100,000 PER MONTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GPTDvKnWJkVb/
What does "mandate" mean. It is not a law. You do not have to do it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PPgAKSicCKpi/
Vaccines Aren't What You Think They Are
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OqxRqTm7DCGq/
In Wuhan they rolled out 5G and said people were dying of a virus...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6HeHMYikH7L/
Whistleblower Reveals Secret 5G Document – These microwave bands will kill you
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cOPjgmB9osCL/
Unvaxxed Nurse Fired From Her Job Asked To Come Back To Work Even Though She Is Unvaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMcrG0poS8Mh/
60 Hertz (5G) Will cook you. 1985 CNN video about MICROWAVE WEAPONS at 60 Hertz
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FphwIjrt7pHL/
ELECTRIC GATEWAYS - Spirits can access us through our mobile devices!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oE0NDXQj0zdg/
Pastor Charles Lawson on why you should not be vaccinated with the Covid19 GMO editing software
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hojxAUNlRJ8S/
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