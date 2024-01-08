Today's Patient Dwarf Hamster, Hodu l Animal Hospital For Tiny Animals 2

Kritter Klub





Jan 7, 2024





*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*





Another adorable dwarf hamster patient visited the animal hospital for tiny animals today! Hodu visited the vet because Hodu is losing her hair. What could be the reason?





More videos about ‘Animal Hospital for Tiny Animals🌱’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





#Kritterklub #hamster #dwarfhamster #pet





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbVifnhC6e8