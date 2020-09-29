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Tempelier Marco, de verbinder.
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802 views • September 29, 2020
Daar is hij, Marco de verbinder. En hij heeft een zwaard. En daar gaat hij mee op de foto. En maakt dan een filmpje.
Dat maakt hem dan een strijder.
Onze held heeft er ook een krachtig muziekje onder gezet, want dat is nog stoerder.
Dat maakt hem dan een strijder.
Onze held heeft er ook een krachtig muziekje onder gezet, want dat is nog stoerder.
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