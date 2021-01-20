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COLIN LIDDELL ON THE LUKE FORD SHOW (6th NOV., 2020)
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50 views • January 20, 2021
Colin Liddell and Luke Ford discuss the 2020 Presidential election and why Trump failed to beat a candidate who largely stayed in his basement. How much of this was due to help from Big Tech, sophisticated ballot harvesting operations, and an increase in the usual cheating that occurs in "perma-blue," Democrat-run cities?
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