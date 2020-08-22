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The Hopi Indian Prophecy
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230 views • August 22, 2020
This video goes into a topic of a mysterious world and secrets of the Hopi Indians Tribe. It is now the moment in history of this world to be revealed the end of days. The Hopi are an Indian tribe with the mysterious view of time, it does not exist. We will venture into this timeless world they live in explaining their Prophecy.
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