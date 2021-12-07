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BRITISH FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O'LOONEY UPDATE: "UNNATURAL LARGE NUMBER OF DEATHS"
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10 views • December 07, 2021
John O'Looney: "I hope that people listen, because if they don't, they're gonna get sick and they're gonna die. That's the reality. You will die if you keep taking these jabs."
"Forgive them for they not know what they do."
"Forgive them for they not know what they do."
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