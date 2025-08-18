BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Yogi Bear's Goldrush (unreleased, Game Gear)
5 views • 23 hours ago

Yogi Bear's Goldrush is a platformer developed by British company Twilight. It was planned to be released by Gametek but got cancelled. The game was hoever released for the Game Boy.

The Jellystone National Park is in trouble, and Yogi Bear must save it from getting closed.  The money needed to keep the park running for the winter has been stolen by an evil ghost named Jake, determined to shut down the park, and hidden by him in twelve safes somewhere in the park. Yogi must find the money and defeat Jake.

You control both Yogi and Boo-Boo. Yogi can move much faster, but Boo-Boo can jump higher. You can switch between them by pressing a button. Enemies are defeated by jumping on them. There are no real power-ups in the game, only hearts to give back health, extra lives and picnic baskets (collect 100 for an extra live).

Keywords
twilightplatformergametekgame gearempire interactiveyogi bear
