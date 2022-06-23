TV Shows Expose The Globalist Plandemic And The Vaccine Agenda!

A show from 2003 and a show 2016 tell you everything before it happened and it is not because they are psychic. Watch the video.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. Dead Zone Plague. TV Show From 2003

https://archive.org/details/dead-zone-plague.-tv-show-from-2003





2. Flyover Conservatives: Breaking Down X Files Prediction of the Next Plandemic with Clark Clark

https://rumble.com/v18885p-full-interview-breaking-down-x-files-prediction-of-the-next-plandemic-with-.html