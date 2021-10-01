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The Silent War Ep. 6108: C19 Vax is Willful Genocide, Young Mass Dying. Durham & Collapse
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692 views • October 01, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Far Left Judge Marie Avery Moses Issues Protective Order for Dominion.
DHS Issues New Guidelines that Directly Violate US Immigration Law – Instructs Agents Not to Deport Illegals Solely for Being in the US Illegally.
Fauci changes the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include booster shots.
Even NBA players are smarter than the Fake News Media Journalists. One NBA Player dunks on far left media pestering him about vaccines for everyone to see.
Special Counsel John Durham Issues New Set of Subpoenas, Including to Law Firm Perkins Coie Linked to Hillary Clinton and DNC.
Workers Who Maintain Supply Chains Warn of Worldwide ‘System Collapse’ 700,000 fines are coming for companies that refuse to enforce the Vax. Be ready for major pressure.
Breakthrough Cases Surge: Vaccinated Individuals Accounted for 87% of Covid Hospitalizations Over the Past Week in Wales UK; 99% of All New Cases Were Under 60 Years Old.
"Break the Fake News"
All of this, and much more.
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"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
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Far Left Judge Marie Avery Moses Issues Protective Order for Dominion.
DHS Issues New Guidelines that Directly Violate US Immigration Law – Instructs Agents Not to Deport Illegals Solely for Being in the US Illegally.
Fauci changes the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include booster shots.
Even NBA players are smarter than the Fake News Media Journalists. One NBA Player dunks on far left media pestering him about vaccines for everyone to see.
Special Counsel John Durham Issues New Set of Subpoenas, Including to Law Firm Perkins Coie Linked to Hillary Clinton and DNC.
Workers Who Maintain Supply Chains Warn of Worldwide ‘System Collapse’ 700,000 fines are coming for companies that refuse to enforce the Vax. Be ready for major pressure.
Breakthrough Cases Surge: Vaccinated Individuals Accounted for 87% of Covid Hospitalizations Over the Past Week in Wales UK; 99% of All New Cases Were Under 60 Years Old.
"Break the Fake News"
All of this, and much more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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