Fauci Patent For Vaccine-Induced AIDS HIV Glycoprotein 120 Contained In BioWeapon Kill Shots

First reported on February 9th 2020, and again on March 15th 2020, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi had published a paper on January 31st about their findings of four unique insertions in the Novel Coronavirus. These were the features which made it “novel”, because they had not previously been found in any other coronavirus.



It just so happens that these insertions appeared to be the same spike glycoprotein GP120 found on the HIV virus. In the Abstract, the Indian scientists wrote that this fact was “unlikely to be fortuitous in nature,” which was a delicate way of saying that SARS CoV-2 is a bioweapon.



The four HIV GP120 and gag protein receptor sequences that they’d discovered in the SARS CoV-2 virus are what allow both the HIV and COVID viruses to enter the cells of human bodies and to bind to human CD4 (T type white blood) cells.



If the presence of HIV GP120 in the Novel Coronavirus were due to random mutation/recombination, we’d expect to see other HIV sequences randomly distributed in the Wuhan virus’s genome. But we don’t.



These HIV sequences are found ONLY in critical binding sites, which is a clear indication of intentionality.