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Ένα μήνυμα από το Ιράν
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75 views • December 05, 2020
Μάιος 2018: Οι ΗΠΑ ετοιμάζονται να ακυρώσουν τη συμφωνία για τους πυρηνικούς εξοπλισμούς που είχαν συνάψει με το Ιράν το 2015, ρίχνοντας στο Ιράν τις ευθύνες και κατηγορώντας το ότι την παραβιάζει. Το μήνυμα του Υπουργού Εξωτερικών του Ιράν μας δίνει μια διαφορετική εκδοχή της υπόθεσης, η οποία δύσκολα "περνάει" στα Δυτικά ΜΜΕ.
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