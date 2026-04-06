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Covid PCR tests were a total scam
A new study confirms Fauci and top officials used FAKE PCR case counts (86% not real infections) to manufacture fear and justify mandating mRNA gene-therapy shots, lockdowns, and the 6-foot social-distancing scam.
With Fauci's autopen pardon TERMINATED,
prosecutions must begin.