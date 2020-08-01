Saved ... by works or by faith?

Salvation; How do we truly become saved? By works of the flesh as religion would tell us? Or by grace through faith in Christ? It is not by works. We are not saved by, nor kept by, works of the flesh. Scripture after scripture testifies that it is the power of God, not humans, by His grace are we saved through faith, in Christ alone that any of us are saved. Jesus said we must be born again. That is by God, not us. Jesus also said "I am the way, the truth, and the life; NO man comes to the Father, but by Me".