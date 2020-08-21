Psalm 91 - Abiding Under The Shadow of The Almighty

Psalm 91 Is The Antidote For America!Abiding Under The Shadow of The AlmightyThe Coronavirus is wreaking havoc everywhere it spreads. This virus still threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans and potentially millions more around the world. If it is not contained soon it could topple governments and economies leading to widespread social and political unrest.I personally believe that God is using this situation to get our attention. God is not the author of death, viral outbreaks, sickness, disease, hate, fear, lack, insufficiency, or darkness. God is Love and in him is no darkness.One of the most famous passages that people turn to in times of trouble is Psalm 91. Ironically, it was written by Moses after he experienced Passover firsthand. I believe that this Psalm offers supernatural protection for people willing to speak it and believe it. I believe that Psalm 91 holds great promise. Psalm 91 should be read aloud and confessed regularly throughout the world. It should be a national prescription for America to do effective battle in the spirit realm against the forces of darkness aligned against us.The devil is trying to sift America. His plans and purposes are to destroy our country and establish global tyranny. We need a miracle. We need a Word from the LORD. We need divine intervention and a quick answer before this pandemic and economic hardship descends into something horrific. That miracle could come in a number of ways. Our duty is to praise and thank the LORD at all times and trust him for the answers.May God Bless America and Heal our land!Be a part of the Rescue and Restore America Campaign. Show your solidarity with other believers by hanging a Patriotic American Cross on your front door or wall. Order the cross here.Order the book written by Peggy Joyce Ruth "Psalm 91 - God's Umbrella of Protection" at this link: