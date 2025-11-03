BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IN MEMORY - BUILD BACK BETTER
ChaosMedia
ChaosMedia
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 1 day ago

"WE'LL KNOW OUR DISINFORMATION PROGRAM IS COMPLETE

WHEN EVERYTHING THE AMERICAN PUBLIC BELIEVES IS FALSE."

William Casey, Ronald Reagan's CIA Director, 1981

"Most of the Mainstream Western Media (MWM) works tirelessly and slavishly to protect the financial and corporate elite by creating a propaganda bubble for all of us to suffocate in. Only by escaping this stifling Western disinformation fog machine can we discover the true reality of the world." Jeff J. Brown, 2016

"The success of print and TV pundits is based on allying with a prominent point of view or interest group and serving it." Paul Craig Roberts

"It was my job to report what those in power were doing or thinking. That is all someone in my sort of job can do." BBC political editor Nick Robinson, 2004

https://www.disinformationnation.net/

https://www.warracket.net/

https://globalkleptocracy.net/



Keywords
nwowhopandemicfauciwuhanwefbillgatescovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy