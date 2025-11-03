IN MEMORY - BUILD BACK BETTER

"WE'LL KNOW OUR DISINFORMATION PROGRAM IS COMPLETE

WHEN EVERYTHING THE AMERICAN PUBLIC BELIEVES IS FALSE."

William Casey, Ronald Reagan's CIA Director, 1981

"Most of the Mainstream Western Media (MWM) works tirelessly and slavishly to protect the financial and corporate elite by creating a propaganda bubble for all of us to suffocate in. Only by escaping this stifling Western disinformation fog machine can we discover the true reality of the world." Jeff J. Brown, 2016

"The success of print and TV pundits is based on allying with a prominent point of view or interest group and serving it." Paul Craig Roberts

"It was my job to report what those in power were doing or thinking. That is all someone in my sort of job can do." BBC political editor Nick Robinson, 2004

https://www.disinformationnation.net/

https://www.warracket.net/

https://globalkleptocracy.net/









