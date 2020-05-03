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Larken Rose: Shutdowns: Pointless, Stupid and Evil (MIRRORED)
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93 views • May 03, 2020
Larken Rose: Shutdowns: Pointless, Stupid and Evil (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Larken Rose at:-
https://youtu.be/gyJhA5Zp-qc
No, I'm not going to be polite or gentle when so many good people are being tricked into cooperating with widespread, devastatingly destructive "solutions" to a problem that only ever threatened a tiny percentage of the population (which can be protected separately).
Feel free to copy and spread this video, since YouTube is likely to take it down if any of their censors notice it not parroting the idiotic, fear-driven party line.
(If you like this video, and want to donate to help me make more, feel free to fling a few bucks by PayPal to "[email protected]", by GooglePay to "[email protected]", or by BTC to 1JBNbmTEPVkD3nhqX2RiGGutXXzKqBrarc )
"The Most Dangerous Superstition" can be found here:
https://www.amazon.com/Most-Dangerous-Superstition-Larken-Rose-ebook/dp/B00UV41W2U
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel Larken Rose at:-
https://youtu.be/gyJhA5Zp-qc
No, I'm not going to be polite or gentle when so many good people are being tricked into cooperating with widespread, devastatingly destructive "solutions" to a problem that only ever threatened a tiny percentage of the population (which can be protected separately).
Feel free to copy and spread this video, since YouTube is likely to take it down if any of their censors notice it not parroting the idiotic, fear-driven party line.
(If you like this video, and want to donate to help me make more, feel free to fling a few bucks by PayPal to "[email protected]", by GooglePay to "[email protected]", or by BTC to 1JBNbmTEPVkD3nhqX2RiGGutXXzKqBrarc )
"The Most Dangerous Superstition" can be found here:
https://www.amazon.com/Most-Dangerous-Superstition-Larken-Rose-ebook/dp/B00UV41W2U
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
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