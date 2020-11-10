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EP 2084-6PM SMOKING GUN: ELECTRONIC VOTE FRAUD CAUGHT LIVE ON CNN! #THEHAMMER #SCORECARD
The Pete Santilli Show
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21 views • November 10, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2184-6PM
SUNDAY - NOVEMBER 08, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3562412616 

What you will see in this video is direct evidence of ELECTRONIC VOTE FRAUD captured in REAL TIME on CNN on election night, November 3, 2020. Electronic vote fraud researcher and expert Russell Ramsland dissects the criminal fraud, evidence for which the mainstream media claims does not exist. #TheHammer #Scorecard   EP 2084-6PM SMOKING GUN: ELECTRONIC VOTE FRAUD CAUGHT LIVE ON CNN! #THEHAMMER #SCORECARD  https://bit.ly/3lahGY4 


SPECIAL GUESTS:  7: PM - Tore Says is a conservative constitutionalist political talk and entertainment program. There is call in participation and expert guests which include and are not limited to local, national and global authors, journalists, politicians and subject experts. No topic is off limits. Tore, the host of Tore says is a published author, citizen journalist, USN veteran that runs her own medical research and is a federal contractor as a linguist.  Tore Says is heard on Red State Talk Radio weekdays from 12-2PM ET.


8:00 PM - Paul E. Vallely, Major General, US Army (ret) was born in DuBois, Pa. He retired in 1991 from the US Army as Deputy Commanding General, US Army, Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. General Vallely graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned in the Army in 1961 serving a distinguishing career of 32 years. General Vallely graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned in the Army in 1961 serving a distinguishing career of 32 years. General Vallely has been a military analyst on television and radio for over ten years. He is also a guest lecturer on National Security, international political, economic issues, strategic planning matters and the Global War against Radical Islam and other threats to America.  http://www.standupamericaus.org/sua/



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