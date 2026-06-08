The Trillion-Dollar AI Valuation Trap, an interview with Michael Burry

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Trillion-dollar valuations sound impressive, but can future revenues actually justify the hype? As investors pour money into AI companies based on projections rather than fundamentals, many are asking whether today's optimism is creating tomorrow's painful reality check.
#AI #Investing #Stocks #Finance #TechBubble #Valuation #WallStreet #Markets
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