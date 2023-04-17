How Do Vaccines Cause Autism? Ginger Taylor
Ginger Taylor, MS is a Christian, author, speaker, advocate, and activist. She writes on the politics of autism, health, vaccination, informed consent and both corporate and government corruption from a biblical perspective. Her son Chandler regressed into autism following his 18 month vaccinations in 2003.
Since that time, Giner has helped educate medical professionals about autism, founded the Maine Coalition for Vaccine Choice and authored legislation on vaccination. She is a co-author and contributing editor of the book Vaccine Epidemic: How Corporate Greed Biased Science and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights, Our Health, and Our Children and created the newly launched website: https://howdovaccinescauseautism.org/
No Deception website: https://nodeception.org/
How Do Vaccines Cause Autism website: https://howdovaccinescauseautism.org/
