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FOR CHRISTIANS ONLY - The Distinctives in the Preaching of the New Independent Fundamental Baptist Movement
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23 views • February 24, 2021
This Video shows the "stark" Distinctives of the NEW Independent Fundamental Baptist Movement as compared to what is currently being preached TODAY in Baptist Churches. You WON'T HEAR this type of Preaching in ANY OTHER Denominational Church; including and ESPECIALLY the Liberal and Watered-Down Non-Denominational Churches across this Country. What do you say Christian? Are you ready to CONFRONT YOUR Pastor?
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