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2 Planet X Dreams
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409 views • September 08, 2021
Pray where you need to be. Is planet X in the media? Are scientist looking for Planet X? We cover the great commission. Bible says in the end times, he'll give dreams and visions to his believers. When the time is right at the last minute, flee 100 miles from shore at least 500 feet in elevation.
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Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
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