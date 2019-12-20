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AUSTERE MEDICINE: PRESSURE CANNER AUTOCLAVE
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52 views • December 20, 2019
Inspired by necessity and an online paper about autoclaves for austere environments Unit 13 converts a Presto 22 quart Model 0178003 pressure canner into an autoclave for sterilizing medical instruments, towels, dressings etc.
Now served with accurate Closed Captions provided by Unit 13.
Blog: http://unit13fremslt.com/2019/11/29/austere-medical-pressure-canner-autoclave/
All Rights Reserved Copyright 2019 Unit-13 FREMSLT
ACADEMY OF DENTISTRY INTERNATIONAL https://www.adint.org/page/education
Use of Pressure Cookers for Sterilization of Clinical Instruments - R. J. Baez, DDS, MPH, HFADI https://c.ymcdn.com/sites/adint.site-ym.com/resource/resmgr/NewsArticles/Use_of_pressure_cookers_for_.pdf?hhSearchTerms=%2522pressure%2522
Additional information on pressure cookers as autoclaves. https://azahec.uahs.arizona.edu/sites/default/files/u132/19-arnett_rhpp_pressure_cooker.pdf
Now served with accurate Closed Captions provided by Unit 13.
Blog: http://unit13fremslt.com/2019/11/29/austere-medical-pressure-canner-autoclave/
All Rights Reserved Copyright 2019 Unit-13 FREMSLT
ACADEMY OF DENTISTRY INTERNATIONAL https://www.adint.org/page/education
Use of Pressure Cookers for Sterilization of Clinical Instruments - R. J. Baez, DDS, MPH, HFADI https://c.ymcdn.com/sites/adint.site-ym.com/resource/resmgr/NewsArticles/Use_of_pressure_cookers_for_.pdf?hhSearchTerms=%2522pressure%2522
Additional information on pressure cookers as autoclaves. https://azahec.uahs.arizona.edu/sites/default/files/u132/19-arnett_rhpp_pressure_cooker.pdf
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