Netanyahu complaining about social media



The greatest war criminal of the 21st century (arguably in history) complaining that Isn'treal is the most hated entity on the planet because of "the 8th front of the war", aka the social media.



Claims that Isn'treali actions, aka countless war crimes commited by this terrorist entity, have absolutely nothing to do with it, he even boasts that "we've gone to unbelievable lengths to get the innocent civilians out of harm's way... We sent millions of text-messages, made millions of phone calls to them (before genociding tens of thousands of civilians, blowing them up and erasing entire cities, bombing hospitals, allegedly "safe" shelters/tent/concentration camps...)



He blames the "geometric (???) rise" of the social media for the "deterioration of the support for Isn'treal in the USA" and claims "I don't believe in censoring them"... And then lies some more.

Adding, more complaining from another loser:

Trump confirmed that he had received new points of the negotiation plan from Iran and called them "absolutely unacceptable".



"I just reviewed the response from the so-called 'representatives' of Iran. I don't like it - it's absolutely unacceptable!"", - stated the US President.