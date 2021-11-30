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Joe Biden Threatens To Hold American People Hostage Over COVID Vaccine
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110 views • November 30, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how Joe Biden's deceptive rhetoric suggests there is no 'new normal' while simultaneously saying the 'new normal' is for everybody to take COVID vaccines and booster shots, effectively holding the American people hostage while threatening them with new lockdowns.
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The Alex Jones Show
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
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