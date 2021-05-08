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Friday Live: The Globalists Are Holding Earth Hostage – Learn How to Stop Them - FULL SHOW 5/7/21
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70 views • May 08, 2021
UT BSL 4 Lab Confirms Covid Vaccines Kill Lab Rats. The Covid Hoax, Riots & Inflation Are All NWO Weapons to Bring Us to Our Knees. Read and share the bombshell study from UT researchers that warns about the dangers of Covid vaccines below: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/pdf/pone.0035421.pdf
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