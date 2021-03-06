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Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg | Full Interview 1 | Inside Planet Lockdown
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210 views • March 06, 2021
This eye opening interview with Wolfgang Wodarg is one of the best in the series. He was a doctor, a public health official, member of the German parliament and later the Council of Europe. He fought against the 2009 Swine Flu situation and is an honorable and honest man we should all listen to. February 22nd, 2021
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Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference.
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https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Share and enjoy!
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