How to PLAY the COVID vaccine COMPLICATIONS Lottery... and WIN!

We WARNED everyone about "the Vaccine Lottery" many months BEFORE We found this video:

"The protesters don't WANT to "stay home, and take ENDLESS experimental injections", and wait for the results of the... "long term side effects LOTTERY". The government "thugs", prefer to 'PLAY the lottery', and take their CHANCES with a guaranteed paycheck and a full government retirement plan." (- from Our February 19, 2022 Blog)



People suffering from TERMINAL vaccine complications WILL find that their symptoms begin to LIFT... after using the Blessed Holy Water - available for FREE, in a matter of minutes - by simply following the directions on Our WEBSITE. It is completely free.

https://www.testimonyofthetwowitnesses.com/HOLY-WATER-AND-THE-SACRAMENTS.php#MessageApril2

This video is a clip from the September 23, 2021 Stew Peters show titled: Funeral Director: Mass Vaccine Deaths, Child Danger, COVID Camps, Genocide Planned

