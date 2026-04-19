We have no trust in the enemy whatsoever - Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf

"At every moment, if the enemy makes a mistake and takes action — we have no trust in the enemy whatsoever. Right now as we are sitting here, it's possible at this very moment they could start the war a second time."

Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf: In the battlefield domain, the armed forces' readiness is of this nature. It's not that when we are negotiating, the battlefield section stops. To the same extent that people are in the streets, they too are ready for their actions.