And We Know 6.22.2022 #TrueTheVote full assault on ENEMY, RUSSIA exposes NWO, WOKE losing! Pray!

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LT of And We Know.More information on the stolen election, more folks tired of what they are seeing and ready for the arrests, Putin declares end of the New /world Order, farmers are sending warnings worldwide, next plandemic warning is given, and more..
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