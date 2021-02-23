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Episode 2 - "Why Would God Do That?"
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10 views • February 23, 2021
This was such an awe-inspiring conversation with Colene Marie Brewer. I lost track of how many wonderful points she brought up.
Seriously, her story and testimony to her current circumstances were so spiritually invigorating, I am full of faith that it will help anyone during this potentially difficult time.
Please like, comment, and share! If you have questions or wish for anything to be expanded upon your comments are welcomed.
Seriously, her story and testimony to her current circumstances were so spiritually invigorating, I am full of faith that it will help anyone during this potentially difficult time.
Please like, comment, and share! If you have questions or wish for anything to be expanded upon your comments are welcomed.
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