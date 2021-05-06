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Murder By Injection and "Transitory Hyperinflation" is our New Normal
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144 views • May 06, 2021
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Pfizer received the biggest fine in U.S. history of $2,300,000,000 in 2009 for “bribing doctors and suppressing adverse trial results”: https://www.dmlawfirm.com/crimes-of-covid-vaccine-maker-pfizer-well-documented/
Major Study Finds “Abundance of Patients Admitted to Hospital With Covid Within Seven Days of Vaccination”: https://lockdownsceptics.org/2021/05/01/major-study-finds-abundance-of-patients-admitted-to-hospital-with-covid-within-seven-days-of-vaccination/
World’s Most-Vaccinated Nation Activates Curbs as Cases Rise: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-04/world-s-most-vaccinated-nation-reintroduces-curbs-as-cases-surge
The Justice Centre has heard from staff at two different Alberta hospitals, one in Calgary and one in Edmonton, stating they are near-empty. Alberta Health Services data obtained by the Justice Centre show that hospital ICUs in 2020 were at their lowest level of usage since 2015: https://twitter.com/JCCFCanada/status/1389657226483101699
Granny shopping with hula hoops, masks and ‘stay away’ sign: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1390042950827188233
Today, i got physically attacked because i sneezed and didn't put my mask back on immediately. 6 persons ran after me, until i reached my neighbours house. Police told me to ponder the consequences, they don't like the paperwork. This happened in Switzerland, the country of free: https://twitter.com/NInterit/status/1388638319161053194
Senators Run for Cover as Colleague Sneezes - FX7News: https://youtu.be/7lBP8fC6MiA
Snout clout: Larger noses equal larger penises, according to study: https://nypost.com/2021/05/04/snout-clout-larger-noses-equal-larger-penises-study-says
Murder By Injection - Eustace Mullins - 1988: https://amzn.to/2QUUvHh
German Intelligence Puts Coronavirus Deniers Under Surveillance The country’s domestic intelligence agency says it will create a new department to deal with extremism among conspiracy theorists: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/28/world/europe/germany-coronavirus-deniers-surveillance.html
Search & Seizure at Home of Judge Who Rendered the Sensational Weimar Mask-Judgment: https://2020news.de/en/house-warrant-executed-on-weimar-judge-for-political-reasons/
Doctor Arrested Babylon Bee:
https://babylonbee.com/news/doctor-arrested-after-prescribing-fresh-air-sunshine
Why do the Carters look so tiny alongside Joe Biden and his wife Jill in this picture?: https://twitter.com/GuardianAus/status/1389584092279226374
Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway is seeing ‘very substantial inflation’ and raising prices: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/03/warren-buffett-says-berkshire-hathaway-is-seeing-very-substantial-inflation-and-raising-prices.html
Federal Reserve calls inflation "transitory" as it keeps interest rates near zero: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/interest-rates-inflation-federal-reserve-transitory
Here Are The Companies Hiking Prices In Response To Soaring Inflation: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/transitory-here-are-companies-hiking-prices-response-soaring-costs
MY DOGECOIN IS UP OVER 2000% ! DOGE MILLIONAIRE | LIVE CRYPTO AND STOCKS - Live with Luci: https://youtu.be/UI3DCVYqcSs
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pfizer received the biggest fine in U.S. history of $2,300,000,000 in 2009 for “bribing doctors and suppressing adverse trial results”: https://www.dmlawfirm.com/crimes-of-covid-vaccine-maker-pfizer-well-documented/
Major Study Finds “Abundance of Patients Admitted to Hospital With Covid Within Seven Days of Vaccination”: https://lockdownsceptics.org/2021/05/01/major-study-finds-abundance-of-patients-admitted-to-hospital-with-covid-within-seven-days-of-vaccination/
World’s Most-Vaccinated Nation Activates Curbs as Cases Rise: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-04/world-s-most-vaccinated-nation-reintroduces-curbs-as-cases-surge
The Justice Centre has heard from staff at two different Alberta hospitals, one in Calgary and one in Edmonton, stating they are near-empty. Alberta Health Services data obtained by the Justice Centre show that hospital ICUs in 2020 were at their lowest level of usage since 2015: https://twitter.com/JCCFCanada/status/1389657226483101699
Granny shopping with hula hoops, masks and ‘stay away’ sign: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1390042950827188233
Today, i got physically attacked because i sneezed and didn't put my mask back on immediately. 6 persons ran after me, until i reached my neighbours house. Police told me to ponder the consequences, they don't like the paperwork. This happened in Switzerland, the country of free: https://twitter.com/NInterit/status/1388638319161053194
Senators Run for Cover as Colleague Sneezes - FX7News: https://youtu.be/7lBP8fC6MiA
Snout clout: Larger noses equal larger penises, according to study: https://nypost.com/2021/05/04/snout-clout-larger-noses-equal-larger-penises-study-says
Murder By Injection - Eustace Mullins - 1988: https://amzn.to/2QUUvHh
German Intelligence Puts Coronavirus Deniers Under Surveillance The country’s domestic intelligence agency says it will create a new department to deal with extremism among conspiracy theorists: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/28/world/europe/germany-coronavirus-deniers-surveillance.html
Search & Seizure at Home of Judge Who Rendered the Sensational Weimar Mask-Judgment: https://2020news.de/en/house-warrant-executed-on-weimar-judge-for-political-reasons/
Doctor Arrested Babylon Bee:
https://babylonbee.com/news/doctor-arrested-after-prescribing-fresh-air-sunshine
Why do the Carters look so tiny alongside Joe Biden and his wife Jill in this picture?: https://twitter.com/GuardianAus/status/1389584092279226374
Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway is seeing ‘very substantial inflation’ and raising prices: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/03/warren-buffett-says-berkshire-hathaway-is-seeing-very-substantial-inflation-and-raising-prices.html
Federal Reserve calls inflation "transitory" as it keeps interest rates near zero: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/interest-rates-inflation-federal-reserve-transitory
Here Are The Companies Hiking Prices In Response To Soaring Inflation: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/transitory-here-are-companies-hiking-prices-response-soaring-costs
MY DOGECOIN IS UP OVER 2000% ! DOGE MILLIONAIRE | LIVE CRYPTO AND STOCKS - Live with Luci: https://youtu.be/UI3DCVYqcSs
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