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Murder By Injection and "Transitory Hyperinflation" is our New Normal
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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144 views • May 06, 2021
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Pfizer received the biggest fine in U.S. history of $2,300,000,000 in 2009 for “bribing doctors and suppressing adverse trial results”: https://www.dmlawfirm.com/crimes-of-covid-vaccine-maker-pfizer-well-documented/

Major Study Finds “Abundance of Patients Admitted to Hospital With Covid Within Seven Days of Vaccination”: https://lockdownsceptics.org/2021/05/01/major-study-finds-abundance-of-patients-admitted-to-hospital-with-covid-within-seven-days-of-vaccination/

World’s Most-Vaccinated Nation Activates Curbs as Cases Rise: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-04/world-s-most-vaccinated-nation-reintroduces-curbs-as-cases-surge

The Justice Centre has heard from staff at two different Alberta hospitals, one in Calgary and one in Edmonton, stating they are near-empty. Alberta Health Services data obtained by the Justice Centre show that hospital ICUs in 2020 were at their lowest level of usage since 2015: https://twitter.com/JCCFCanada/status/1389657226483101699

Granny shopping with hula hoops, masks and ‘stay away’ sign: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1390042950827188233

Today, i got physically attacked because i sneezed and didn't put my mask back on immediately. 6 persons ran after me, until i reached my neighbours house. Police told me to ponder the consequences, they don't like the paperwork. This happened in Switzerland, the country of free: https://twitter.com/NInterit/status/1388638319161053194

Senators Run for Cover as Colleague Sneezes - FX7News: https://youtu.be/7lBP8fC6MiA

Snout clout: Larger noses equal larger penises, according to study: https://nypost.com/2021/05/04/snout-clout-larger-noses-equal-larger-penises-study-says

Murder By Injection - Eustace Mullins - 1988: https://amzn.to/2QUUvHh

German Intelligence Puts Coronavirus Deniers Under Surveillance The country’s domestic intelligence agency says it will create a new department to deal with extremism among conspiracy theorists: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/28/world/europe/germany-coronavirus-deniers-surveillance.html

Search & Seizure at Home of Judge Who Rendered the Sensational Weimar Mask-Judgment: https://2020news.de/en/house-warrant-executed-on-weimar-judge-for-political-reasons/

Doctor Arrested Babylon Bee:
https://babylonbee.com/news/doctor-arrested-after-prescribing-fresh-air-sunshine

Why do the Carters look so tiny alongside Joe Biden and his wife Jill in this picture?: https://twitter.com/GuardianAus/status/1389584092279226374

Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway is seeing ‘very substantial inflation’ and raising prices: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/03/warren-buffett-says-berkshire-hathaway-is-seeing-very-substantial-inflation-and-raising-prices.html

Federal Reserve calls inflation "transitory" as it keeps interest rates near zero: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/interest-rates-inflation-federal-reserve-transitory

Here Are The Companies Hiking Prices In Response To Soaring Inflation: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/transitory-here-are-companies-hiking-prices-response-soaring-costs

MY DOGECOIN IS UP OVER 2000% ! DOGE MILLIONAIRE | LIVE CRYPTO AND STOCKS - Live with Luci: https://youtu.be/UI3DCVYqcSs
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