© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PIRE QUE LES NAZIS .
Docteur Dorothea Thul - L'ADN des insectes génétiquement modifiés se croise avec l'ADN humain pour le modifier. 5 février 2023
https://odysee.com/@christophevoisin.a:e/Docteur-Allemand----L'ADN-des-insectes-génétiquement-modifiés-se-croise-avec-l'ADN-humain-pour-le-modifier.:0