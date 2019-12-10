Lecture on vitamin C by brilliant Suzanne Humphries

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But should you take extra vitamin C? How much and in what quantity and shape? Are there dangers and problems with this? Can you get kidney stones from vitamin C? We all need vitamin C and it is most famous for its importance in the immune system. It is important as part of the prevention and treatment of a variety of diseases. A common perception is that a rich foods contain enough vitamin C, but is it really? How much do we need? In what form should it be used? Is it good to take in higher doses in different diseases? Can it be combined with conventional medicine? It may be important to you and your health? Dr. Humphries has a historical perspective on vitamin C and its importance in various diseases, but also describes its role in health in general.
Link video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0LLX0sgwAU&t=2394s
source: http://www.ortomolekylar.se/2015/01/video-varfor-ar-vitamin-c-viktigt/