Crooked CT, TX Judges Bankrupt Alex Jones

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Free Speech Systems went into bankruptcy Friday (July 29, 2022).
2:08 Reasons for bankruptcy and the corruption of the courts.
3:09 The American Hero: Never quit!!!
2 clips, 5:17.
Entire show can be watched:
EMERGENCY BROADCAST! COVID VACCINES ARE A DEADLY DEPOPULATION WEAPON TOP SCIENTISTS WARN
https://banned.video/watch?id=62e5876329060f37494e5efe